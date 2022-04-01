Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZION. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

