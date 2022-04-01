Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Increased by SVB Leerink

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.38. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

