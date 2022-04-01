Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

BANR opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

