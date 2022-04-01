Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Increased by Analyst

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.14 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

