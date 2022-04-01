Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

