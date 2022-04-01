Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

PK stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

