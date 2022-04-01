Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Increased by Wedbush

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

PRPL opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $4,205,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.