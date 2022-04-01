Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tompkins Financial Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tompkins Financial in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

