Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PK. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.