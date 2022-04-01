Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

