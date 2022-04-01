Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

