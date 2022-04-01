Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $782,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

