Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $18,457,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

