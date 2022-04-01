Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

PLAY stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

