QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 974,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

