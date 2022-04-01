QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,615 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.