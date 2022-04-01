Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 6,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,061. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $616.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

