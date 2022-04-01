RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,433. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.76. RadNet has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $38.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RadNet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 538,951 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 963,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190,570 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

