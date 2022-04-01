Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

RDWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Radware by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

