Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 883,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,831. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $100.44 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.