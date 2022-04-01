Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00.

Rambus stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

