Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Issues Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RANI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,797. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

