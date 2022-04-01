Raymond James Comments on Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($3.74) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

PDS stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.