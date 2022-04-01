Raymond James Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $45.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NYSE:PHR opened at $26.36 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

