Raymond James Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $45.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.
NYSE:PHR opened at $26.36 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.
In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
