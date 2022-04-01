Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of RJF traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,403. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,209,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

