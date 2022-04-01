Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS: IDEXY) recently:

3/17/2022 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($25.27) to €21.00 ($23.08). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67).

3/11/2022 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/11/2022 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92).

3/1/2022 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

2/10/2022 – Industria de Diseño Textil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.18. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

