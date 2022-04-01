Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RRR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.56. 618,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

