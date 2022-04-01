Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

