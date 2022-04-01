Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 403 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

