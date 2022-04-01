Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 193.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.