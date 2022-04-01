Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.82. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

