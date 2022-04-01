Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 189,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

