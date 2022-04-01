Regentatlantic Capital LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,501,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after buying an additional 109,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $262.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $234.90 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

