Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 136 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

Datadog stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,163.55 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,523 shares of company stock worth $83,107,263. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

