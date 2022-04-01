Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 728 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $91,418,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 718,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 485,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

