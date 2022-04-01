Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.21.

RF opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

