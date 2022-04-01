Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Holdings Trimmed by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned 0.09% of Regis worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Regis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Regis by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Regis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RGS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 649,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The company has a market cap of $96.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.50. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

