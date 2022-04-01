Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.71) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,330 ($30.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($37.88) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,670 ($34.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,412.67 ($31.60).

Get Relx alerts:

REL opened at GBX 2,383 ($31.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,260.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,273.91. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,781 ($23.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,451 ($32.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.77), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($412,885.66).

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.