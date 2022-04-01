Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Lowered to €35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

