RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.