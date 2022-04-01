RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RenovoRx stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx Inc ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of RenovoRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

