Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 23,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.