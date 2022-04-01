Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 23,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
