Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.