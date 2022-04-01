Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

TBK stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after buying an additional 179,060 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

