Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Business First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

