Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TMC the metals company Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Hall acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

