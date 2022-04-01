Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.07.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:AX opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.