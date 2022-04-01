Research Analysts Set Expectations for I-Mab’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 126.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $24,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $292,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.