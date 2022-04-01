Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $14.06. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 664,792 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a market cap of $957.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $6,840,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 410,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 403,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 342,742 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,068,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

