Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ROIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 13,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,644. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

