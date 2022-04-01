Reviewing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Amarin alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amarin and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 0 3 0 2.50 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amarin currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 162.76%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 364.60%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarin.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin 1.33% 3.31% 2.07% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -57.92% -37.40%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $583.19 million 2.26 $7.73 million $0.03 111.04 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 76.58 -$45.64 million ($0.39) -1.38

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amarin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amarin beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.